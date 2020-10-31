Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.08-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.63.

NYSE K opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 540,834 shares of company stock worth $36,144,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

