Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €59.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.75 ($85.59).

FRA:BAYN opened at €40.36 ($47.48) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.74.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

