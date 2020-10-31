Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €32.40 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.45 ($42.89).

ETR DWS opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.83. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a fifty-two week high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

