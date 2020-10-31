Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €4.50 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.04 ($4.75).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

