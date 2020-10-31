Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) & Coca-Cola (NASDAQ:KO) Head to Head Review

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 10.32% 7.91% 3.69% Coca-Cola 26.77% 41.44% 9.24%

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Coca-Cola pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Coca-Cola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 3.40 $1.25 billion $1.22 22.05 Coca-Cola $37.27 billion 5.54 $8.92 billion $2.11 22.78

Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Keurig Dr Pepper. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Coca-Cola shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Coca-Cola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and Coca-Cola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola 0 3 13 1 2.88

Coca-Cola has a consensus price target of $53.35, indicating a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Coca-Cola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Summary

Coca-Cola beats Keurig Dr Pepper on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Dasani, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, AdeS, Del Valle, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, ZICO, Ayataka, Costa, FUZE TEA, Georgia, Gold Peak, and HONEST TEA brands. The Coca-Cola Company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

