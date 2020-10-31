Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.12. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

