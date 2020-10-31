Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,616 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

