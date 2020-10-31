Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

KIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $62,665.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIN stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

