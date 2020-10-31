Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
KIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.
In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $62,665.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of KIN stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kindred Biosciences
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.
