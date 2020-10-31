KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $225.00 at Bank of America

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Shares of KLAC opened at $197.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.16. KLA has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $223.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total transaction of $360,002.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,665.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $617,720.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,411.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 177,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

