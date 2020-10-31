Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Komatsu had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.35%. Komatsu updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.80-0.80 EPS.

OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $22.67 on Friday. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Komatsu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

