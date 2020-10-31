Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 274.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

