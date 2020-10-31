Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Up 11.2% After Strong Earnings

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shares shot up 11.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $34.75. 2,101,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 996,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 181.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,770,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 274.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.