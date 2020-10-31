Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Up 11.2% Following Earnings Beat

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shares shot up 11.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $34.75. 2,101,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 996,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,371 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 46.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 795,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 251,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 73.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 242.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 503,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.17, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

