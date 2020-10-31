Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $2.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $403.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,198,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 245,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

