Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.