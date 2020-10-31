Laurentian Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$310.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJT. Cormark increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$191.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$233.64.

TSE CJT opened at C$218.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$236.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$204.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.24.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.8200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

