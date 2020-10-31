Laurentian Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$310.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJT. Cormark increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$191.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$233.64.
TSE CJT opened at C$218.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$236.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$204.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.24.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
