Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Acquires $70,000.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lazydays stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $133.15 million, a P/E ratio of -86.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.21). Lazydays had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth $458,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,149,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZY. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lazydays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

