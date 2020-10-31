Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after acquiring an additional 356,828 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Visa by 5.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 127,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.6% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

