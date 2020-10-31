Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Sells $1,698,308.64 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,070,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of LII stock opened at $271.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.73. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $297.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.95.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
