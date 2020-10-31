Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Sells $1,698,308.64 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,070,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LII stock opened at $271.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.73. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $297.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

