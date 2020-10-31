LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 12.1% Higher

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares traded up 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.59. 2,670,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,800,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several brokerages have commented on LX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 31.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 96.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

