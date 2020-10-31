LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 12.1% Higher

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares traded up 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.59. 2,670,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,800,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Several brokerages have commented on LX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 31.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 96.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
