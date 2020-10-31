LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. Over the last week, LHT has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $90,286.09 and $198.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

