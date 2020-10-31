Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Trading Up 11.3%

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s stock price was up 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 923,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 467,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

About Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

