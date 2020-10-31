Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 35.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $151.49. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

