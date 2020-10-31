LikeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $173,018.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00029818 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.06 or 0.03791587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00027228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00215881 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,413,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,591,165 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.