Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Lessened by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 97.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 98.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,388,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,748 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 126.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 63.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 497,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,131.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 370,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

