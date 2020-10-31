Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Livongo Health also posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LVGO shares. ValuEngine cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stephens started coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In other news, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $6,114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,122,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,900,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,432.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,180,389 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 106.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVGO opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.89 and a beta of 1.77. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $151.05.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

