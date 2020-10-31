LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $124.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $572,123.58 and $124.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00097931 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001013 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00020560 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00006492 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 150.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00039933 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

