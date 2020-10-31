Loop Capital Raises Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $25.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.10.

SHOO opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 88.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

