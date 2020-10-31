L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRLCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of L’Oréal from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.48. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.