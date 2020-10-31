Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $216,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 57,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 538,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Securiti increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.