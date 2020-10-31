Lucas Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lucas Capital Management raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after buying an additional 54,149,658 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $162,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,464 shares in the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,568,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

