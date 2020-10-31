Lucas Capital Management Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lucas Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Lucas Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $157.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.88 and its 200-day moving average is $148.13.

