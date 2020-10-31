Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.90.

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$8.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.37. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$654.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$351,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at C$783,020. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

