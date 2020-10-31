Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of LBC opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $494.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In other news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,543.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 32.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

