LVZ Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

LVZ Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

