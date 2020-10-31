LVZ Advisors Inc. Has $44.99 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 9.6% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned 1.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $44,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,088.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,970.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD opened at $54.77 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.