LVZ Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,219 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

