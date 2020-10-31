Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has $43.50 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,799,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,555 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543,993 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,504,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 418,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

