Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

Shares of TUSK opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

