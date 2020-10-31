Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

