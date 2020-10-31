Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,720.45.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,465.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,065.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

