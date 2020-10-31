Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

MANH opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.32. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $106.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $9,517,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

