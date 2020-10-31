Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 43.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.19.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.3500001 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

