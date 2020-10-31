MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Raised to $40.00 at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.42% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HZO. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. Insiders have sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,136,564 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $100,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.