Mark Gehr Hollinger Sells 6,245 Shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Stock

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Director Mark Gehr Hollinger sold 6,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$22,479.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,186.68.

Mark Gehr Hollinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Mark Gehr Hollinger purchased 10,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,023.00.

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

