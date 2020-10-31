Mark Okey Decker, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $123,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PINE opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $852,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

