MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $621.00 at Loop Capital

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $551.00 to $621.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $475.67.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $538.85 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $575.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,531,284.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,279 shares of company stock worth $39,500,108 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 16.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 26.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,270.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

