Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of MHH stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $29.98.
About Mastech Digital
