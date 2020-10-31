Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

