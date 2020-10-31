Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 109,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 26,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Mastercard by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.39.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $288.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

