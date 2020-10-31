Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $604.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $604.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $610.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $601.40 million. Match Group posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 507.76, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.04.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,304.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,392,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $190,638,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Match Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,766,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,098,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

